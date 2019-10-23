Khloé Kardashian Posts About Being Single After KUWTK Teases Diamond Ring from Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is making her relationship status loud and clear.

On Tuesday, Kardashian, 35, posted a quote on her Instagram Story pointing to the fact that she’s focusing on herself these days.

“Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available,” reads the quote. “Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart.”

She also indicated that she is feeling fulfilled in life, posting a second quote that reads, “The universe gives me everything I want and need. Always has. Always will.”

The posts come after her family’s E! show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, teased an upcoming episode in which Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson gifts her with a surprising piece of jewelry: a pink diamond ring. In the teaser, Scott Disick points out the rock “looks fully like an engagement [ring],” though Kardashian protests.

Kardashian and Thompson, 28, split earlier this year after a rocky relationship plagued by cheating scandals. Thompson was first allegedly unfaithful just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

Kardashian has since said she’s forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that it “seems Khloé has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan.”

“Tristan has showed more of an interest,” the source said. “He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloé.”

“Everyone thinks she deserves better,” the source continued. “But it seems Khloé needs a good distraction to fully move on mentally from Tristan. She needs to find a special guy, and so far, she hasn’t.”

But other insiders have said Kardashian has put the relationship firmly behind her.

“Khloé has showed over and over again how strong she is and how she is determined to move on without Tristan,” one source told PEOPLE in September. “Tristan still tries to manipulate her, but Khloé sticks with her gut feeling that he will never change and just can’t be trusted.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!