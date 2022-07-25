Khloé Kardashian Posts About Being 'Thankful for the Difficult Times' After Tristan Thompson Drama
Khloé Kardashian has learned how to find gratitude amid life's unexpected ups and downs.
The Good American mogul posted a message Sunday on her Instagram Story, urging her followers: "Be thankful. Be thankful that you don't already have everything you desire."
"If you did," she continued, "what would there be to look forward to? Be thankful when you don't know something for it gives you the opportunity to learn. Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement."
Continued Kardashian, 38: "Be thankful for each new challenge because it will build your strength and character. Be thankful for your mistakes, they will teach you valuable lessons. Be thankful when you're tired and weary because it means you've made a difference."
The Kardashians star pointed out how it's "easy to be thankful for the good things," but it's also important to have "gratitude" for the less positive things as well.
"A life of rich fulfillment comes to those who are also thankful for the setbacks," she added. "GRATITUDE can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be thankful for your troubles and they can become your blessings."
Kardashian has experienced many hardships in the public eye in recent months. In January, the reality star's ex Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to her after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman.
The paternity scandal — which occurred amid the pair's relationship — later became a plot line on her family's Hulu reality show. Kardashian has since said it was "not easy" to watch the emotional moment unfold on TV.
"It's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things," she said during The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A in June. "Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."
PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian is expecting her second child via surrogate with the 31-year-old NBA star. A rep for Kardashian said the child "was conceived in November," a month after the scandal broke.
But Kardashian — who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson — still has plenty to be thankful for.
The second season of her family's successful Hulu series will arrive on Sept. 22, and Kardashian's Good American brand recently became available to purchase through Anthropologie. A source also told PEOPLE Kardashian is in the "early stages" of dating a private equity investor she met through sister Kim Kardashian.