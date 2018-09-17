Why Khloé Kardashian Picked Kim to Be True's Godparent: 'She's So Secure in Her Life'

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was all about the family’s baby boom.

With Khloé Kardashian preparing to welcome her first child, baby True, with Tristan Thompson, she was tasked with selecting her daughter’s legal guardian.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared,” she explained. “That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim.”

Kourtney stopped by Khloé’s house to ask whether she’d given the matter some thought.

“Um, I mean, I don’t know,” responded Khloé, 34. “What I was told is that I can’t set that up until I have a birth certificate.”

“You have to think who has the best values of what you want your kids to be around and see and experience,” said Kourtney, 39, who shares sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6, with ex Scott Disick,

Later, Kourtney revealed she had assumed it would be her.

“I don’t know why this even something Khloé has to think about,” she said. “My passion is my kids and my family and we’re always doing fun things and traveling. The kids have a sense of freedom but we also have boundaries, so I’m obviously the best choice.”

But Khloé admitted she had been feeling especially connected with Kim, 37, who shares daughters North, 5, Chicago, 7 months, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West. (At the time, she was still expecting Chicago via surrogacy.)

“I feel like Kim has been so selfless during my pregnancy,” said Khloé. “She’s trying to just help make sure that you feel your best, look your best, have the best. She’s so secure in her life that I feel like she would be an incredible godparent. She’s just been a great friend and sister.”

Seeking advice from momager Kris Jenner, Khloé asked her how she went about choosing her own kids’ legal guardians.

“I think when Kendall was born, I thought about who I felt the closest to and who I would love the way that they brought their kids up and the way they ran their families and what they were all about,” explained Jenner, 62. “You spend enough time in both [Kourtney and Kim’s] houses. You just have to think: Where would I want my child being raised, in which environment? Who would I feel like my baby is going to be most comfortable and most loved [with]?”

“I mean, Kourtney has a certain set of values and she goes to church and I think she would raise a child to believe in God,” added Jenner. “Kim, on the other hand, she’s very hands-on with the homework and with just making sure that the kids are always where they’re supposed to be. She’s very attentive and the grooming is impeccable. … Just listen to your heart and listen to your mind, because those two things will tell you exactly who you’re supposed to pick.”

Finally, Khloé came to her decision: “I have thought this over long and hard and I’ve decided what I want to do,” she said. “I just have to make the best decision for my daughter but I also am not trying to hurt anybody’s feelings.”

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” she continued. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Her ‘Disgusting’ Family: ‘It’s Just Gross’

Sitting down with her two sisters, she braced herself to break the news to Kourtney.

“I just think you have different parenting styles,” she told them. “I can’t make anything official until after the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, God forbid, something happens. Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it will be more like Kim — a little more stricter.”

“Guess what? You don’t have to give me an explanation,” replied Kourtney. “I’ve got three kids and I’m busy on my own.”

“You’re at capacity,” suggested Khloé.

“No, I’m not at capacity,” clarified Kourtney, adding that she would like “one plus” more kids.

Kim, meanwhile, said Khloé’s decision was “an honor” and promised she would “take such good care” of any future nieces and nephews.

“I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids,” Kourtney said later. “So I think once Khloé has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloé might switch back to me.”

Kim and Khloé with True and Chicago Kim Kardsahian/Instagram

Kim, meanwhile, was preparing to welcome her third child into the world — and she still didn’t have a name picked out.

“She’s coming any minute,” she said. “I think when you have a surrogate and you don’t feel the everyday pains, it just kind of creeps up on you. It’s crazy how fast it comes.”

After shooting down Jenner’s suggestions to name the baby Milan, Italy, or Rome, Kim eventually went with another city: Chicago.

“Everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the craziest name,’ ” she said. “And then they’re going to go crazy and then they’ll get used to it.”

As for the inspiration?

“The name Chicago, everyone asked me where we came up with that,” she said. “Kanye is originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom, so we went with Chicago.”

And though she didn’t carry the baby herself, Kim said their mother-daughter connection was instant.

“The moment I laid eyes on my baby, I was so in love,” she said. “I’m just so excited to have this addition to my family.”

“Honestly, when it’s done, I think [surrogacy] was the best decision I ever made,” she reflected. “I think it was such an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone. I am the biggest fan of surrogacy. All my fears of everything I thought was going to happen— like, am I going to connect? Am I going to feel connected? All of that goes out the door and you just instantly feel connected.”

“It’s crazy how professional surrogacy is and how instantly with the baby came out, there was no weird feeling that I was so nervous about — am I going to connect with the baby, am I going to feel the same way as if it’s me birthing my kids?” she continued. “And it was the same exact feeling, and that was instantly a relief for me. That was what I was most nervous about and I just feel so lucky that I’ve had such a good experience with surrogacy.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!