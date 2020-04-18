Khloé Kardashian Pays for Elderly Shoppers' Groceries in Los Angeles Area amid Coronavirus

Khloé Kardashian is lending a helping hand to some of the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past week, the reality star, 35, has been hitting up different stores in the Los Angeles area to pay for elderly customers’ groceries, PEOPLE can confirm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, Kardashian has covered tabs for shoppers at different Trader Joe’s and Ralphs supermarkets, which have been opening early to let seniors in before other shoppers.

Kardashian also bought store gift cards for over 200 employees throughout the various stores.

RELATED: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Fund Over 10 Million Meals amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Last month, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, 22, donated $1 million to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear during the outbreak. The makeup mogul and her mom Kris Jenner, 64, also joined forces with beauty conglomerate Coty, which owns a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, to produce hand sanitizer for emergency and healthcare workers battling the virus at hospitals.

RELATED: How Ellen & Portia, Michael Che and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kim Kardashian West‘s shapewear brand SKIMS also donated $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

As of April 18, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.2 million people worldwide, according to a New York Times database. The U.S. has at least 717,825 confirmed cases, and over 34,000 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.