"This is why you don't sneak out and you don't lie — because you are going to get caught," Khloé Kardashian said on The Drew Barrymore Show

Khloé Kardashian Once Stole Mom Kris Jenner's Range Rover as a Teenager — and It Caught on Fire

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on some of her teenage antics.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover, not in the middle of the night, it may have been nine or ten [o'clock], but she was already asleep, and I snuck out," Kardashian recalled. "I stuffed my bed with pillows — I just knew I was wiser than anybody else."

"I went to a party at a hotel, and I parked my car," she continued. "[Then] the valet comes knocking on the door and they are like, 'Excuse me, there's this car on fire, and your car is next to it and it's burning half of it.'"

As for how the fire started, Kardashian said it was the result of a scorned lover seeking revenge.

"So apparently someone was cheating on their husband. The husband came and lit the wife's car on fire, and I didn't valet my car because I couldn't afford valet at the time, I was 16," she explained. "And I had my keys, so they couldn't move my car, and half of the Range Rover caught on fire."

"I was just so scared, so I drove home with literally half of the car [melting] — there was like, rubber around the windows just dripping down," she continued. "It was drive-able, but it was the navy blue Range Rover and it literally changed color on one side because of the heat. It was so bad."

Needless to say, the incident taught the star valuable lesson.