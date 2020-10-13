The Kardashian family announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021, after being on air for 14 years

Khloé Kardashian Reflects on the End of KUWTK : 'We Were Not Even Supposed to Be on TV'

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on the end of an era.

After her famous family announced they are saying goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star is sharing what her time on the ever-popular television show has meant to her.

"It's really bittersweet," Kardashian told PEOPLE exclusively while discussing her partnership with Dose & Co collagen powders. "We've been on for 20 seasons. We've had so many spinoffs and we absolutely love, love, love the show."

"I mean, we were not even supposed to be on TV," she said. "Another show fell through, so we were filler for the network and we were told actually, 'Don't get too comfortable. You're just filler.'"

"But definitely it's nostalgic," she added. "It's sad still. It's bittersweet."

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes since their beloved E! reality series premiered k in 2007, Kardashian and her family announced on social media in early September that KUWTK will end in 2021. (Season 19 is airing now on E!)

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian West first shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The family added that they thank "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

Looking back on the legacy of KUWTK, Kardashian also reflected on what her life might look like now if the series never came to fruition.

"I would think we would still have our stores to a degree, maybe our own clothing line within this store, something to do with fashion, but on a small scale," she told PEOPLE. "Not something I would think global at all."

As for other ventures, such as her fitness journey, Kardashian added, "I would still like to assume that I would have been on a fitness journey, whether it be on a small scale or whatever."

She continued, "I do think the passion that I have for fitness and wellness is something that was embedded in me. I just had to have the time to grow up, to find it."

Kardashian said she is thankful that fans' reaction to news of the series ending has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Me and my sisters, we say, 'Well, it's better saying that than like, 'good riddance, get them off the air,'" she told PEOPLE. "Everyone was really, really sad and it was a little sweet for us to see that. And it made us more sad."