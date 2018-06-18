Khloé Kardashian 'Isn't Too Concerned' with Her Family's Opinion of Tristan as She Returns Home

Who says you can’t go home again?

Khloé Kardashian is back in Calabasas for the first time since giving birth to baby girl True on April 12.

“She hasn’t been back to L.A. for several months, so of course she is excited,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Her sisters and friends decorated her house, and Khloé seems very happy. She can’t wait to show off True to her friends that haven’t met her before. And she can’t wait to spend time with Kris and her sisters.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flew back to Los Angeles over the weekend and received a warm welcome complete with balloons and cookies with her precious daughter’s face on them.

One of the gifts, a sweet balloon sculpture, appeared to be sent by Kardashian’s younger sister — and fellow new mom — Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Welcome home Khloé and True,” one of the balloons read, making no mention of boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who caused a scandal when news of his alleged infidelity broke just two days before the couple welcomed their daughter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It is not immediately clear whether the NBA player also made the trip.

Despite her mom and sisters’ reservations after his cheating drama, Kardashian “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan,” the source says. “She still thinks she is making the best choice for her and True. She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”