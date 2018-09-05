Khloé Kardashian has not forgotten about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

On Tuesday, during the couple’s vacation with daughter True, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, responded to speculation that she and the NBA star were in talks to get married — five months after allegations of infidelity against Thompson were made public.

Kardashian, who has been dating the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward for two years, heavily denied the rumor about their relationship status on Instagram and responded to an Instagram user who accused her of “acting like Tristan didn’t cheat.”

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” the Good American mogul said as captured by The Shade Room. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ ”

Thompson’s alleged infidelity came to light two days before Kardashian gave birth to daughter True on April 12.

A source previously told PEOPLE in May that while wedding plans weren’t set in stone, the new mom has been thinking about what her future with Thompson, 27, might look like.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source said. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

And their romance appears to be on the mend in recent months, with the couple spending their days together as a family while still finding time to step out one-on-one.

A source recently told PEOPLE that they are in a better place.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” said the source. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.”

“She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” the source explained, adding, “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”

On Tuesday, the couple shared videos and photos from their vacation, including a sweet selfie of the mother of one wrapping both arms around Thompson.