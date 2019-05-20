Khloe Kardashian hasn’t totally ruled out giving marriage another go, but for right now, she doesn’t “feel a sense of urgency” to jump back into the dating game.

The Good American designer recently opened up to divorce attorney Laura Wasser on the podcast Divorce Sucks!, where the host asked Kardashian, 34, about her current relationship status and whether or not she was open to trying out marriage again.

Kardashian admitted that she would be open to tying the knot again, but after her divorce from her ex-husband Lamar Odom, and her split from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — with whom she shares 13-month-old daughter True Thompson — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is taking things slow.

“Sadly, maybe I’ll have another really good break up album for myself,” the reality star joked in a TMZ clip of the interview after briefly chatting about Adele, who recently filed for divorce from her husband.

But despite everything she has been through in her past relationships, Kardashian told Wasser that she has taught herself how to “be okay.”

“I’ve learned from my first ex-husband that it’s going to be okay,” the star said of her past relationship with Odom, who recently admitted to all of his marriage wrong-doings in his new memoir, From Darkness To Light.

She continued, “But Lamar was so hard for me because that was the first time I really had my heart broken and I think that me knowing that I could survive that, and like it’s gonna be okay and life gets better. I always look at life from a positive perspective. I would have rather had those moments that I had of greatness and had to lose it than to have never experienced it ever.”

It’s been five years since Kardashian split from Odom after a tumultuous four-year marriage, but the NBA champion says he still has regrets about how things ended with his ex.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Odom, who admitted to being unfaithful during his relationship with the Keeping Up star and also hid from her his addiction to cocaine, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

After their divorce, Kardashian moved on with Thompson, who also broke her heart last year when videos and images surfaced online revealing that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on the Revenge Body star. Kardashian made the decision to forgive Thompson before officially breaking up with him earlier this year, when rumors swirled that he had cheated on her with younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. (Woods has adamantly denied having sex with Thompson.)

But through all the ups and downs, Kardashian said she has found happiness in her singleness and is enjoying life with her daughter.

When asked if there was anyone on the horizon for the reality star, she explained that she’s “not even thinking” about dating, nor does she “care to be.”

Kardashian also laughed when asked if she was on any dating applications.

“I’m working. I’m working on myself, that whole mind, body, soul,” she said. “I’m just happy and I am just letting myself flitter through whatever it is that I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True and I don’t feel a sense of urgency right now to be in a relationship or even to go on a date.”

Kardashian added, “I don’t want to.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the mother of one is happy and has moved on from her heartbreak.

“Khloé is great. Her heartbreak seems to have passed and her mood is much lighter,” the source said. “Although she really wanted Tristan to come around, grow up and be a man, she seems to have realized that she’s much better off now. Everyone is happy to see her happier.”

According to the source, Kardashian hasn’t jumped back into the dating scene yet, but will “eventually.”

“Khloé isn’t dating, but at least she’s able to talk and joke about dating,” the source said. “She realizes with True around now, she just needs to be super picky.”

“True will always be Khloé’s life and number one,” the source added. “Khloé is obsessed with her little girl. She really is the most wonderful mom.”