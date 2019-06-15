Khloé Kardashian 'Never Wants to See Jordyn Woods Again' After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: Source

Kylie Jenner may have made peace with Jordyn Woods in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, but Khloé Kardashian won’t be reconciling with her youngest sister’s former best friend anytime soon.

“Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were,” a source tells PEOPLE about Jenner and Woods, both 21. “They will never be BFFs again.”

Although the pair won’t ever be as close as they once were as a result of Woods’ alleged infidelity with NBA star Thompson, “Kylie is happy that their relationship isn’t as negative and dramatic as it was,” says the source.

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé,” the source explains.

“Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn,” the source continues about the duo, who were friends since childhood. “She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Following the scandal, the Kardashian-Jenner family has distanced themselves from Woods, who moved out of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s home. And Kardashian, 34, seems to be more than fine with not seeing or interacting with Woods.

“Khloé never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source says about Kardashian, who shares 14-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Thompson.

Reports of Woods and the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a Red Table Talk tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson, 28, kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17.

Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Kardashian and Jenner that she had been at Thompson’s house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

According to the source, “Kylie isn’t putting 50/50 blame on Jordyn and Tristan — as far as she is concerned, Tristan is the person she blames more.”

“And since Khloé agrees with this, Kylie will be respectful and not talk about Jordyn with Khloé, but at the same time, Kylie wants to be able to say hello to Jordyn when she sees her out,” the source explains.

Initially, Kardashian slammed Woods on Twitter after the interview, blaming her for breaking up her family, but she softened her tone a day later and placed the fault instead on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she admitted. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Since the fallout of the scandal, Jenner has been spending more time with best friend Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou.

This week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and mom to 16-month-old daughter Stormi Webster showed some skin in a skimpy hot pink swimsuit as she celebrated Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday.

Jenner went all out for Karanikalaou’s special day, which included a road trip to what appears to be Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs mansion where the close childhood friends lounged in matching bright bikinis by the pool. She also hosted a Handmaid’s Tale-themed party, which later got backlash for being “tone deaf.” (Jenner has yet to address it.)

“It’s ya birthday it’s ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place,” Jenner captioned a slide show of pics of herself and Karanikalaou.

On Karanikalaou’s actual birthday, Jenner posted a heartfelt message to her on Instagram, calling her “a real one,” just two days after she was spotted at the same nightclub as Woods, as well as Thompson.

Jenner and Woods were reportedly both there to celebrate Karanikalaou’s birthday, according to TMZ, although it’s unclear why Thompson visited the hotspot too.