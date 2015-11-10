Kardashian reveals how she reacted to her dad's 2003 death in her new book

Khloé Kardashian Turned to Partying and Binge Drinking to Deal with Her Father's Death, Says She Nearly Landed in Rehab

There were a few bumps in the road on Khloé Kardashian‘s journey to health and personal wellness, including a stretch of time filled with bingeing, she reveals in her new book Strong Looks Better Naked.

Kardashian said that she began to party and drink heavily after the 2003 death of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., according to Entertainment Tonight. The reality star said she had a tough time accepting the attorney’s passing.

“At the funeral, though, when I saw my father in his casket, I completely fell apart. I don’t remember the details, but apparently I was an emotional wreck, and I’m told that I was so distraught I actually passed out,” she wrote. “At one point I fell to the floor kicking and screaming, and I had to be sedated. It was really intense. I refused to believe my father was gone. I just wanted to believe it was all just a bad dream. That’s when the partying started.”

Kardashian was 19 at the time and “drowned [her] sorrows in drink.”

“The partying soon got out of hand,” she said. “I was underage and behaving recklessly in clubs and at private parties.”

The binge drinking became binge eating, the product of being freely offered club access and beverages.

“I didn’t end up in rehab or anything because [my sister] Kourtney put her foot down and forced me to take control of my life, but I probably came close,” confessed Kardashian, now 31.

Strong Looks Better Naked details Kardashian’s complex relationship with eating and fitness. She said leaving her “mindless” and “comfort” eating habits behind wasn’t easy.