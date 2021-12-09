Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently focused on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter True, a source tells PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian 'Moving On' from Tristan Thompson amid New Drama: 'Things Are Okay Between Them'

Khloé Kardashian is "moving on" from ex Tristan Thompson, a source tells PEOPLE amid the new drama regarding his alleged infidelity.

Thompson, 30, is currently being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Nichols gave birth to the baby boy last week, her rep told PEOPLE.

The recently resurfaced court documents were filed over the summer, shortly after Kardashian, 37, and Thompson broke up.

"Khloé is moving on," the source says. "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."

The insider adds that the former couple is "focused on co-parenting True," their 3-year-old daughter. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig).

Another source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Kardashian "knows about the baby," and confirmed that she and Thompson "were together in March," when he admitted to having sex with Nichols, per the court documents.

The source said the Good American mogul had friends encouraging her "over and over again" not to take Thompson back after his past cheating scandals, but ultimately remained with him "because she always believed that he would change" and wanted to keep the family intact for True.

The insider added that they were "doing great" while quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown, but that Kardashian "knew things would change" as soon as he returned to the NBA. "She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her," said the source.

"Khloé's family always tried to support her," they added. "They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloé's heart multiple times."

Kardashian and Thompson have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June.

In August, a source said the duo were continuing to "keep things friendly" post-breakup for True's sake.