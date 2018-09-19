Khloé Kardashian Is Moving Back to Cleveland for Tristan Thompson's NBA Season: 'It's Hard'

Khloé Kardashian is heading back to C-Town.

After spending the summer rebuilding their relationship in Los Angeles after his cheating scandal, the reality star is moving back to Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True as his season with the Cavaliers starts up, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the source says. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

But “vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” the source continues. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source adds. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work.”

A second source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 34, always planned on going back to Cleveland with Thompson, 27.

“It’s their home,” the second source says. “But True will still spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in L.A. They’ll travel back and forth.”

While she’s a Calabasas native, Kardashian does have a soft spot for Cleveland, where she spent most of her pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter on April 12.

“She can go out without being photographed. No one judges her. She loves it!” one insider previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles.”

And Kardashian herself has said that she loves both cities.

“[In Cleveland], I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she wrote on her website and app. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”