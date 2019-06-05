Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's Moving After Split with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is embarking on a new chapter in her life!

On Tuesday, Khloé, 34, revealed that she is moving following her split from Tristan Thompson, who she shares 1-year-old daughter True with.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Khloé can be heard saying, “I walk into my house because I’m moving and guess who’s here — The Home Edit to make me happy,” in reference to the Los Angeles, California and Nashville, Tennessee-based home organization service.

Khloé is not moving away, however, but is making Los Angeles her permanent home once again, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The star has been “living in a rental property” while her Calabasas, California mansion gets renovated, the outlet reports.

“With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloé wanted to change things up,” a source told the outlet. “[She’s] happy her home got a facelift.”

The exciting news comes after Khloé opened up about her failing romance with Tristan, 28, on the Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloé confessed to best friend Malika Haqq that it had been “really hard to regain trust” in Tristan after the basketball player was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge. TMZ also published footage from October 2017 which appeared to show him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

The news broke just two days before Khloé gave birth to True.

Tristan has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.

“I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” Khloé explained to Malika, 36. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

“Are you still in love?” Malika asked.

“I am in love,” Khloé said. “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong.”

“Don’t you want that change?” said Malika.

“Totally. But I’m not going to force that,” Khloé said. “He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know: ‘Your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?’”

The couple later split for good after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February.

Jordyn, 21, spoke about the incident on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, admitting to kissing Tristan but denied sleeping with him.

Khloé immediately called out Jordyn for “lying” on Twitter and blamed her for breaking up her family but later put the blame fully on Thompson.

Despite having a rocky past couple of months, Kourtney Kardashian said Khloé is now in a good place.

Kourtney, 40, opened up about how her younger sister is going on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.

The topic came up when DeGeneres, 61, asked Kourtney if she thought a romantic reunion was in the cards for Khloé and Tristan, one day.

“She’s very strong and I just feel like she’s in a really good place,” Kourtney said. “I think she’s just, ‘This is what’s happening right now.’ I think she’s really good at dealing with her emotions. I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is.”