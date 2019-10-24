Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses Lamar Odom 'All the Time' but Doesn't Want to Get Back Together

Needless to say, Khloé Kardashian‘s relationship with Lamar Odom is complicated.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé opens up to sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian about where things stand with her ex-husband, revealing he recently reached out in an attempt to reconnect.

“I miss him all the time, but I’m not in a place where I want to get back with him,” she says. “So he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were going to talk again at some point, I’m just so happy. I would love to see you, I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'”

“I mean, I think it would be nice if you guys had a face-to-face after all these years,” says Kim, 39. “I just feel like maybe you have to get that out.”

Khloé, 35, and Odom, 39, wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Khloé had filed for divorce.

But the two were still legally married when Odom was hospitalized following a near-death overdose in 2015, and as a result, Khloé — who was making all of his medical decisions — opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

The two eventually went their separate ways once again; Khloé re-filed for divorce in 2016. The proceedings were finalized later that year.

“I always felt after this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” Khloé tells Kim and Kourtney in the clip. “And once I saw that he wasn’t in the head space to really want to change his bad situation, then I was fine letting him go. I’ve never thought twice about it or why we’ve stopped talking or anything like that.”

And while she admits it “feels really good just to have a decent, nice conversation” with her ex again, she doesn’t want to give him any false hope that they’ll get back together.

“I really don’t know what the right thing to do in this situation is — I don’t want to mislead him in any way,” she says. “But I would like to meet with him.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year after publishing his memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom, who admitted that he was unfaithful to Khloé and also hid from her his addiction to cocaine, said he wished he “could have been more of a man.”

“It still bothers me to this day,” he said. “But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

“I hope we can be friends,” he added of his ex-wife. “I miss the family. And I hope we can all be reacquainted one day.”

The former basketball player recently competed on Dancing with the Stars and is now dating personal trainer and life coach Sabrina Parr. And Kardashian is focused on motherhood to 18-month-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

