Khloé Kardashian Posts Sweet Tribute to Late Father Robert: 'I Miss You'

Khloé Kardashian has a special person on her mind as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a sweet photo of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on Instagram.

“I miss you,” she captioned the post, adding two dove emojis.

Robert, a businessman and attorney, became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

Over the years, the famous family has often taken to social media to honor the late patriarch with sweet tributes.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad. I ordered your favorite Ralph’s cake to celebrate! Love you forever!” Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram on what would have been her dad’s 74th birthday in February.