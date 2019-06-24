Khloé Kardashian Was 'Throwing Up Blood,' Worried She Was Pregnant Before Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloé Kardashian was quietly grappling with a health crisis leading up to the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

The first half of the two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the KardashiansKeeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday opened with Kardashian, 34, revealing that she had been experiencing migraines and nausea for the last couple of months.

“I get really bad migraines but they’ve been increasing more and more. And I don’t know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I’m not really sure,” she said. “Some days I feel great and I don’t feel nauseous at all and I don’t have a headache and I’m fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.”

Her sister Kylie Jenner, 21, suggested she take a pregnancy test, which came back negative — much to Kardashian’s relief.

“Obviously you can’t plan everything, but I just don’t know if the right time is [now] — there’s a lot going on,” she said. “I don’t know if I could have handled it if it did say ‘positive’ at the moment.”

“I’m happy that I’m not pregnant because I didn’t want to be, but with that being said, now I’m like, ‘Why the f— am I nauseous all the time?’ ” she wondered. “I almost wish I was so I could say that’s why I’m nauseous.”

Things got so bad that Kardashian canceled her trip to Cleveland to visit Thompson, instead scheduling an MRI in Los Angeles

“Literally my whole head feels bruised because it’s been pounding for so long and it’s terrifying,” she said. “I’m supposed to go to Cleveland tomorrow to see Tristan, but the way I’m feeling right now, I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

Thankfully, the results confirmed that whatever was causing her migraines had nothing to do with her brain — but unfortunately, she still didn’t have an answer as to what was really going on with her body. And before she could dig any further, news broke that Woods, Jenner’s best friend, had hooked up with Thompson while he was in L.A. for All-Star Weekend.

“It’s disgusting,” Kardashian said. “I’ll never understand the depths of this … I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.” (Kardashian and Thompson, 28, share 14-month-old daughter True.)

According to her, Thompson was full of remorse and even expressed suicidal thoughts.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

Nevertheless, she asked one of Thompson’s friends to check on him and make sure he was okay. (A rep for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“The fact that Khloé is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself — I mean, it just goes to show that Khloé is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much,” said Scott Disick, 36. “Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful and it’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

“I feel like I’m so heartbroken,” said Kardashian. “Right now, I don’t feel much of anything. I’m in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It’s so humiliating, it’s hard. There are some days you just want to cry.”

The family continued to rally around her as she tried to wrap her mind around the betrayal.

“I just think everyone is so twisted. Jordyn didn’t think about me, she didn’t think about Kylie … she didn’t think about my daughter. She didn’t think about Tristan. And she didn’t think about herself,” she said. “They’re both at fault. I’m not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.” (Thompson was allegedly unfaithful just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.)

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him.

Woods has since moved out of Jenner’s house and remains estranged from the family. A source recently told PEOPLE that the two are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

Kardashian, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

Part two of the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!