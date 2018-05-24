Khloé Kardashian Shares Message About Patience and Strength After Tristan Thompson Scandal

What is Khloé Kardashian trying to say?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cryptic quote about remaining strong during “trials and challenges” over a month after she was engulfed in a dramatic cheating scandal when allegations surfaced that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough,” the quote reads. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

The post comes days after Kardashian, 33, shared another mysterious message with her followers.

“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” she posted. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson, 27, have been together since September 2016. News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed daughter True. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The couple has also started stepping out together again. On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Stomach 5 Weeks After Baby — and Claps Back at Haters

Nevertheless, several insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson hasn’t gone over well with her famous family. After she celebrated her first Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland with her baby while her mother, grandmother and sisters remained in their hometown of Calabasas, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland.”

“She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life,” the source said. “Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” added the insider. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom.”