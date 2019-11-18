Khloé Kardashian Mediates Feud Between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian on KUWTK: 'This Is So Petty'

Khloé Kardashian to the rescue.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé was finally forced to intervene as her two older sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, feuded once again. This time, the two were at odds over their daughters North West and Penelope Disick‘s joint birthday party. While they had agreed on Candy Land as a theme, Kourtney, 40, was adamant that instead of name-brand candy, they look into finding organic alternatives. But Kim, 39, wasn’t on board with the idea.

“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy — it’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone,” she complained. “It just doesn’t make sense, and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday.”

As tensions mounted, both sisters turned to Khloé, 35, to vent their frustrations.

“[Kourtney] is insane. She is actually insane,” Kim said. “She just said that she wants to have a Candy Land-themed party but can’t have any candy. I don’t even know what to do. She just is so not my vibe.”

But because Kim was busy with the launch of her Skims shapewear (and dealing with the cultural appropriation accusations she faced after originally naming it Kimono), Kourtney took on most of the party planning responsibilities with the help of professional planner Sharon Sachs. So when Sachs called Kourtney to ask for the final word on whether or not she should order candy for the party, Kourtney laid down the law.

“I mean, you shouldn’t even listen to Kim,” she said. “Whatever I say goes.”

“I basically planned this entire party on my own,” she added. “I’m making all the executive decisions and if she doesn’t like it, she doesn’t like it.”

Kim was furious when she found out. “What a buzzkill, if you’re a kid and you think you’re going to Candy Land-themed party and there’s just decorations everywhere, but there’s no candy?” she fumed. “It’s all about moderation. My kids eat at home really, really healthy, and the one day they want a Candy Land birthday party and you’re saying they can’t have sugar?”

“There’s candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” Kourtney insisted. “There’s plenty of treats. You’re like, dated. You’re in the past.”

With that, Kim stormed out — but not before calling Kourtney a “f—ing bitch.” It became clear that they weren’t going to see eye-to-eye, and they angrily decided to have separate parties for their daughters on the same day. And that was when Khloé had had enough.

“My take on Kourtney and Kim feuding over Candy Land is it’s just so stupid,” she said. “They’re going to spend double the money, split their friends up, make people go to two different parties — that’s crazy.”

“Let’s focus on the bigger picture,” she continued. “This is all so petty, this is all so childish, it’s their daughters’ birthday. They want to celebrate together. I mean, I invited my ex to [my daughter] True‘s birthday party for the sake of her. I feel like for the sake of their daughters, they need to resolve their candy debacle. They’re not having two different birthday parties.”

She sat them both down and demanded they come to a compromise.

“Here’s the thing,” Kim told Kourtney over Khloé’s watchful eye. “I feel like you very often times think that you are right no matter what, and your way is the highway.”

“Because I usually am, and it usually is,” Kourtney retorted. “I think in this family … we’re not supporting our differences. Like, we’re really criticizing and judging our differences.”

“But can’t you support our high fructose corn syrup differences too?” Khloé pointed out.

Eventually, Kourtney acquiesced and she and Kim agreed to “be adults” and throw the party together.

“This is really about the kids, so I’m okay with some candy and having sugar,” Kourtney said.

Indeed, the sisters did end up co-hosting the Candy Land-themed party, which was held over the summer at Kourtney’s house.

“It was so perfect,” Kourtney said on Sunday’s episode. “Besides the food, which there were no compromises. Kim got every single thing she wanted. There was not one healthy item at the party.”

Ultimately, even Kim acknowledged there was “way too much candy” at the party — and spent most of her time running around apologizing to parents for giving their kids a “sugar rush.”

“We’re definitely never doing a Candy Land party again,” Kourtney said with a laugh.

“Ever,” Kim added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!