Khloé Kardashian has learned a lot about who she could trust following Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Sharing a photograph of herself and longtime pal Malika Haqq on Friday, the reality star shared that the pair had spent the day together.

“Work day with my BFF. Not a bad day,” she wrote alongside a shot of the duo sitting together on set, adding a playful tongue sticking out emoji.

In the comments section, Kardashian, 34, went on to make a candid confession about the amount of people in her life she can count on. Responding to a social media user who wrote that the pair had “the only friendship we trust,” the mother of one wrote “same,” in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

The post came just two days before Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to address the cheating scandal that rocked the famous family earlier this year.

Earlier this week, an explosive KUWTK trailer showed sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West sitting down to comfort the Good American designer after news of the cheating scandal broke.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of — look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” Kardashian says of Thompson, 28, who was allegedly unfaithful just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

“I knew who he was,” she continued. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

Ahead of the episode, Woods told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes she’ll be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Kardashian has also told her fans that in light of the difficult subject matter, she won’t be tweeting throughout Sunday’s episode.

“Needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys,” she wrote.

Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys. https://t.co/OeYV4tcmyU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that although Woods remains largely estranged from the family, she’s still “friendly” with Jenner.

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source, adding that the pair “will never be as close again as they were.”

“She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé, but she has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She’s still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful,” the source shared, adding that Kardashian “never wants to see Jordyn again.”