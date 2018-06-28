Khloé Kardashian‘s best friend is praising the new mom for teaching her some valuable life lessons, including “the art of forgiveness.”

In honor of Kardashian’s 34th birthday on Wednesday, Malika Haqq posted a loving birthday tribute to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Instagram.

“20 years of wordless conversations, a connection perfected over time. I was blessed the day you were born KK,” Haqq, 35, captioned a series of photos of the duo.



“Thank you for showing me the meaning of love and the art of forgiveness,” she continued.

Haqq concluded, “Your strength is reliable & your giving nature is one to be modeled. I love you forever sis 💋HBD.”

The KUWTK reality star was showered with birthday love and gifts from her family — mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner — boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and a handful of friends, like Haqq twins Malika and Khadijah, on Wednesday.

Kardashian celebrated with a low-key family party, which came less than two weeks after she moved back to Los Angeles after spending the past few months in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cavaliers.

The past three months have been a trying time for Kardashian and Thompson.

In early April, as Kardashian prepared to welcome her first child, Thompson was videotaped getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, days before the birth of the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Following news of the headline-making cheating scandal and True’s birth, Haqq publicly supported Kardashian on Instagram.

“Right by your side,” Haqq captioned a black-and-white model shot of the new mom. “Congrats my love!” she continued. “Thank you for my niece 😍.”

Despite the scandal, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s 34th birthday was “beautiful” — and one she will never forget.

“No matter what happens, this is the best year yet for Khloé because she became a mom,” the source said. “This is a beautiful birthday because of that.”

“All the rest of the drama she’s not focused on,” the source said. “And Tristan is doing everything he can to show her love and appreciation. He really wants to make this work. And it looks like she’s prepared to go all in with him again. She wants her family to be together.”