Khloé Kardashian is focusing on the positive.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a cryptic quote about looking for the good in people as she continues to put on a united front with Tristan Thompson in the wake of his cheating scandal.

“Anyone can find the dirt in someone,” reads the quote Kardashian, 34, shared on her Instagram Story. “Be the one who finds the gold.”

She also took to her Instagram feed to help encourage her 82.9 million followers to be thankful for the many blessings in their lives.

“Start each day with a grateful heart,” she captioned a photo of a sunset sky. “Thank you Lord for blessing me far more than I deserve.”

The posts come almost a week after Kardashian spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Thompson and their 7-month-old daughter, baby True.

A source had previously told PEOPLE Kardashian wanted to her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving with her father, as a family.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

The holidays came at a particularly challenging time for the couple: Though it’s been over six months since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, the events are currently unfolding on KUWTK.

During an episode that aired earlier this month, Kardashian admitted that having the situation with Thompson, 27, play out in the public eye wasn’t easy.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice,” she said. “Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating.”

“He obviously f—ed up, major, but I’m not sure how I feel about everything right now,” she added. “In two weeks I might be like, ‘You know what? I don’t trust you and this isn’t for me.’ Or I might say, ‘This is perfect. Let’s keep it going.’ “

A source told PEOPLE this week that Kardashian’s family is doing their best to “be civil” to Thompson for her sake.

“Khloé just wants to be supported in the decisions that she makes regarding Tristan,” said the source. “She always understood that her family was very upset and defensive after he cheated. That situation was such a nightmare for Khloé at a time that should have been her happiest.”

While the family is accepting of the fact that “Tristan will always be True’s dad and respect that Khloé is still trying to figure out her life,” they still have their reservations about the professional athlete.

“Khloé has asked for them to respect whatever decisions she makes for her family, and that’s what they are doing right now,” said the source. “They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé. It doesn’t mean that they think Tristan is a great guy.”

