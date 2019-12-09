Khloé Kardashian Says She'll 'Always Love' Her Sisters as Kim Tries to Fire Kourtney from KUWTK

The stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are pulling back the curtain on their famous show.

On Sunday’s rather meta episode, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West took Kourtney Kardashian to task for refusing to film certain aspects of her life, including her relationships, resulting in a full-blown feud among the sisters. Eventually, Kim, 39, threatened to fire Kourtney, 40, for having “too many f—ing boundaries.”

As the show aired, Khloé, 35, tweeted along with fans, admitting before it even started that the episode was going to give her “anxiety.”

In one scene, Khloé and Kim decided to ambush Kourtney at a business meeting, suspecting she was secretly with a guy. When they confronted her outside her house, Kourtney was furious.

“When I tell you Kourt was PISSED off…. she was livid!!!” Khloé tweeted. “She kept it cool but the texts she sent us screaming at us.”

On the show, Kim and Khloé argued that it wasn’t fair for them to have to “pick up the slack” in moments when Kourtney refused to film. On Twitter, Khloé defended their position, explaining that they “aren’t forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations.”

“That’s what sucks,” she wrote. “You can’t stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can’t just dip on us.”

“If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film?” she continued. “I’m completely OK with people having boundaries but you have to be present in the areas you’re willing to share.”

Khloé also confirmed that Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, aren’t under the same contract as her, Kim and Kourtney, hence why we see a lot less of them on the show.

“Kendall and Kylie have different contracts,” she explained. “Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

But ultimately, no matter how hard they fought, Khloé insisted nothing would come between the sisters.

“I love all of my sisters more than anything!!!” she wrote. “We may get frustrated with one another at times. We literally are never apart so that’s expected but I will always love them. No matter what nothing will break our bond. Nothing.”

As for Kourtney? She also addressed the episode on Twitter, albeit briefly, in response to a fan who gave her “major props for knowing what she needs in order to be happy and healthy.”

“It feels good to be understood,” she wrote.

On the show, Kourtney accused her sisters of being “nosy,” insisting that the one aspect of her life she wanted to keep private was her dating life, which infuriated Kim and Khloé.

“Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won’t talk about her relationship, but you’ll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can’t say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn’t want to,” Kim said. “I’ll see things or read about it online and wonder like, did this really happen? Is she talking to this person? And realize that it’s true, but she’s so secretive with us that she won’t even tell us.”

Kim said that with Kourtney being less open about her life, both she and Khloé have had to “share more.”

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” she said. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

Things came to a head when Kim suggested Kourtney’s should be fired.

“We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D,” Kim said.

Kim and Khloé also felt that it was Kris Jenner‘s job to intervene.

“As our manager, you should want this show to be successful, you should talk to Kourtney say, ‘Okay, Kourtney, if you’re not willing to bring anything to the table, then you’re done,'” Khloé said.

“She doesn’t want to show up, she doesn’t want to work, she has too many f—-ing boundaries — she’s out,” Kim added.

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she would be taking a step back from the reality show to focus on her children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!