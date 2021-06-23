Khloé Kardashian Works Out to Olivia Rodrigo Breakup Song After Tristan Thompson Split

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again

Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of sister Kim Kardashian's book and working through her recent breakup with Olivia Rodrigo's hit album, Sour.

The sad tune is about a partner moving on with someone new. "She's beautiful/She looks kind/She probably gives you butterflies," the artist sings in Kardashian's Instagram video.

The day prior, the Good American mogul, 36, posted a quote reading, "I whisper WTF to myself at least 20 times a day."

Kardashian also "liked" a recent tweet referencing Thompson, 30, and their 3-year-old daughter True.

Khloe works out while listening to Olivia Rodrigo after split Credit: Khloe Kardashian / instagram

After internet personality Tana Mongeau tweeted out "all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where's true," another Twitter user clapped back.

"Shut the f--- up. this screams attention-seeking at it's finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you're a bird! don't speak on True either weird a-- hoe," read the tweet, which Kardashian then liked.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the couple had called it quits after reuniting last summer.

"They are not together right now," a source said. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

A second source added that Kardashian and the Boston Celtics player "are trying to be on good terms," noting, "Khloé will do what's best for True."

Reps for Kardashian and Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the split on Monday, the couple broke up a few weeks ago, after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.)

The news of the split also comes on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles on Friday.

Kardashian and Thompson, who went public with their relationship in September 2016, have weathered their fair share of drama in the public eye.