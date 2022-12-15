Khloé Kardashian Reveals If She's 'Still Sleeping' with Tristan Thompson During Lie Detector Test

Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to tell the truth — especially when it comes to the status of her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star, 38, got candid with her sister Kourtney Kardashian while taking a lie detector test and revealed whether she was still intimate with her ex-fiancé and the father of her two kids, 4-year-old True and a newborn baby boy.

"Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?," Kourtney, 43, asked her sister from across the table in Vanity Fair's video, which was shared on Thursday. "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloé quickly answered: "No, I am not. I'm really not."

When Kourtney checked with the polygraph examiner to see if Khloé was lying, the examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth.

"Bravo!" Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, "I would die if it said I was."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. khloe kardashian/ instagram; tristan thompson/ instagram

Kourtney also dropped some major revelations about her relationship with husband Travis Barker in the nearly 14-minute video.

When asked about whether she regretted not inviting her siblings to her and Barker's intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Kourtney replied with a quick and honest, "I do not."

She also revealed that she had been caught having sex with Barker, 47, in public — but Khloé already knew about it.

"Do you regret doing that?" Khloé asked her sister, to which Kourtney replied, "Nope."

"Good for you," Khloé responded.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

However, that's not the only explicit thing Kourtney shared about her relationship during the lie detector test.

The Poosh founder also confessed to having "sex in character" with Barker during Halloween 2021 while they were dressed as characters from True Romance.

"Oh, I can only imagine what you guys were doing last year then," Khloé said.

The lie detector video comes just a month after the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which spotlighted Kourtney's road to the altar with Barker and the birth of Khloé and Thompson's son — whose name has yet to be revealed — after the NBA player's paternity scandal.

During the season, Khloé was asked about how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Thompson, 31, after all the drama that had unfolded.

"It's probably, maybe practice?" she said. "I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," she added. "Let go and let God."

She also spoke about focusing on raising her two children and having a positive outlook moving into the future without Thompson in the season 2 premiere.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she said. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."