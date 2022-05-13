Khloé Kardashian Learning of Tristan Thompson's Child Was 'Heartbreaking': Producer

Shock and surprise were just two of the emotions to bubble to the surface when Khloé Kardashian — and the world — found out Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman. Another was heartbreak.

On Thursday, The Kardashians showrunner Danielle King shared her personal reaction to the news from her perspective behind the camera.

"I've fallen in love with the cast and I deeply care about them, so that scene felt very heartbreaking to me," King told Insider about the moment Thompson's cheating scandal went public.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

King explained the odd experience of having to keep a professional distance from Khloé as the situation played out on camera. "I'm filming it, but there's still a human aspect to all of it," she explained. "My heart was just utterly breaking for Khloé."

The scene hasn't aired on Hulu's The Kardashians series yet, but King also said it was just one of many headline-making life events the series caught on camera.

Thompson, 31, confirmed he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in December. At the time of the child's conception, he was still in a relationship with Khloé, 37.

When the paternity was confirmed, Thompson wrote a statement about the controversy on Instagram — including a direct apology to Khloé (the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson).

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Khloé has already spoken on filming the paternity news. In a conversation with USA Today, she said the moment "was hard" to go through.

"Déjà vu," Khloé added, as other cheating scandals surrounding Thompson had surfaced earlier in the relationship. "I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it's good old Kim [Kardashian]."