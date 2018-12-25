Mom and Mini-Me! Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Match with Baby Daughters for Christmas

It’s not a KarJenner holiday celebration without over-the-top outfits!

The two newest moms of the bunch — Kylie Jenner, 21, and Khloé Kardashian, 34 — brought their adorable daughters to the Christmas Eve party at their older sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Calabasas residence — and for maximum festiveness, each pair wore matching, glittery dresses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Hosts Family’s Annual Christmas Eve Bash for Kendall, Khloé, Kourtney & More Guests

Khloé and True, her 8-month-old daughter with NBA star Tristan Thompson, sported white with snowflakes and plenty of tulle. Mom’s more mature interpretation of the look included a crop top while her little one accessorized with an adorable hat.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kylie and Stormi, 10 months, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, wore sparkling ensembles. The Lip Kit mogul’s gown was floor-length with a thigh-high slit while her daughter wore a onesie and white sneakers.

Sledding Tonight in a gown🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q6P6enAiBU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 25, 2018

This was the first time that the reality stars’ lavish, annual get-together was hosted by Kim, 38, and her husband, Kanye West, 41. In the past, it was always at the home of the family’s momager Kris Jenner, 63.

In attendance this year were Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 23, and a slew of other A-list guests, such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

RELATED: The Kardashians’ Very Merry Christmas Cards Through the Years

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kim said in a series of videos.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney returned from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she hung out with her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie during a family vacation with Kardashian and Disick’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The KKW Beauty founder revealed earlier this month that this year’s bash would be at her house instead of her mom’s.

North West, Kanye West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian / Instagram

“This year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We’re taking it over from my mom,” she told E! News at a pop-up shop for her makeup brand. “She’s still throwing it, but it’s at our house.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Teases KarJenner Christmas Card in Glittery Family Photo Shoot

The reasoning? “We have a little bit more space,” the mother of three explained.

The annual party came hours after Kim and Khloé unveiled the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card.

The photo includes the two of them and their kids; Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and their children; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is once again matching in all white.