Khloé Kardashian Furious with Kris Jenner After Lamar Odom Book Revelation: She's 'Lying to Me'

It looks like Kris Jenner might have some explaining to do.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians posted by E! News, Khloé Kardashian addresses her ex-husband Lamar Odom‘s 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light. And according to her, it unveils an alleged deception involving her momager Jenner.

“Lamar is writing a book,” says Kardashian, 35. “In the book, I found out that Mom is lying to me.”

And while we’re not privy to the details of the situation just yet, Jenner, 63, seems aware that something is up. “I’m trying to do damage control,” she says.

In the next scene, Scott Disick discusses the drama with Kardashian, claiming Jenner “literally thinks you’re going to like, come for her.”

“Guess what?” Kardashian replies. “I am.”

Image zoom From left: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner George Pimentel/Getty; Matt Petit/Walt Disney Television via Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kardashian and Odom, 39, wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Kardashian had filed for divorce.

The two were still legally married when Odom was hospitalized following an near-death overdose in 2015, and as a result, Kardashian — who was making all of his medical decisions — opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

She eventually re-filed for divorce, and the proceedings were officially finalized in 2016.

Odom’s memoir, which was published in May, chronicles the acrimonious split, as well as the former NBA star’s crippling sex and drug addiction.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Odom, who admitted that he was unfaithful to Kardashian and also hid from her his addiction to cocaine, told PEOPLE in May. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!