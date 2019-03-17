Rob Kardashian's Family Shares Heartfelt Tributes for His 32nd Birthday: 'Funniest Guy I Know'

Rob Kardashian turned 32 on Sunday with well-wishes from his famous family members.

In honor of his big day, Rob’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian each shared heartfelt messages to the man of the hour on social media.

Showcasing her brother’s sense of humor, Khloé, 34, shared videos of Rob dancing and singing.

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I’ve never laughed harder than when I’m with you. I will support you through whatever life throws your way!” she captioned the clips. “Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful, and independent. You got this Bob!”

She went on to offer her younger brother words of encouragement and a reminder that she would remain by his side through thick and thin.

“Always know that I am never far away. I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience. Thank you for being such an incredible father, son and brother!!” she wrote, before adding a sweet shoutout to her 2-year-old niece, Dream, whom Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna, 30.

“We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always,” Khloé concluded.

Her sweet note was met with love from stars like Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who replied to the post, “This is such a beautiful message!! Happy Birthday Rob!!!” Family friend Larsa Pippen commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé capped her message with a stream of throwback photos of Rob on her Instagram Story, including several of him as a child.

“One of my most favorite human beings EVER,” she wrote atop a photo of a young Rob.

Over another, she added, “I’ve never met a sweeter soul.”

Kim Kardashian West, 38, also gave her brother some birthday love.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie! I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up. My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become. I love you beyond,” she wrote alongside a throwback snap of the pair, adding three shamrock emojis.

Meanwhile, family matriarch Kris Jenner wished her son “the best day” in her own touching tribute.

“Happy Birthday Rob!!! You are such a huge part of my heart. You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine. You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it’s a joy to watch you with your baby Dream. I’m so proud of you Robbo and love you more than you will ever know,” the 63-year-old momager wrote alongside a slide show of throwback images. “Have the best day, mommy 💙💙💙💙.”

The sweet messages come one day after the Arthur George founder celebrated his big day with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed bash organized by his loving daughter.

“Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram story Saturday, referring to her brother’s ex.

“Her Daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate,” she added.

Khloé shared a slew of snaps from the extravagant bash, including a photo of Dream cutting a slice of birthday cake while wearing a festive Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

Dream Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Rob was not seen in any of the pictures, but Khloé did share a video of Dream playing with her cousins on a miniature slide inside the house.

That wasn’t all, though, as Khloé noted that Rob would be celebrating with another party on Sunday.

“Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything,” Khloé wrote. “Get ready Rob for another party on Sunday.”