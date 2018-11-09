Khloé Kardashian 'Cannot Sleep' as Kourtney Escapes to Kendall Jenner's Home Amid Fire Evacuations

As wildfires sweep through Southern California, the Kardashian family has been documenting the devastation on social media.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, who revealed she is staying with her brother Rob, 31, and his daughter Dream, tracked the Woolsey Fire throughout the night on Twitter, admitting that she couldn’t sleep.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch!” she wrote. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

“I can not sleep!” she added. “I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo.”

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, hunkered down at sister Kendall Jenner‘s home after evacuating her own property in Calabasas.

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight,” she captioned a photo of some of her belongings packed into the trunk of her car.

Once she got to Kendall’s house, Kourtney snapped a photo of some pumpkin spice cheesecake biscuits.

“Wait, what? I’m raiding your pantry @kendalljenner,” she wrote. (Kendall, 23, and mom Kris Jenner were in New York City for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.)

Kim Kardashian West, 38, was also forced to evacuate her and Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills home mere hours after they touched down from San Francisco.

“Pray for Calabasas,” she captioned an aerial shot of the fires from her private plane. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

“Fire fighters are arriving,” she followed up later. “Thank you for all that you do for us!!!”

The city of Calabasas tweeted overnight that the Woolsey Fire had grown to over 7,000 acres with no containment.

The #WoolseyFire 7,300 acres, w no containment@LACoFDPIO issued MANDATORY evacuation orders for Calabasas – Areas North of 101 Fwy between Valley Circle and Lindero Cyn South of 101 Freeway, South to Mulholland Highway, between Las Virgenes Rd and Westlake Blvd @lacofd — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

A separate fire in Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks — the community still reeling from the mass shooting Wednesday night — is also threatening homes.

Meanwhile, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the entire town of Paradise was ordered to evacuate. The Weather Channel also reports several people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.