KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Admits She's Nervous to Join Kourtney on Girls Trip to Turks and Caicos

The upcoming season of KUWTK will chronicle Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's wild, tequila-fueled vacation

July 29, 2019 02:42 PM

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian know how to let loose!

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé joins Kourtney on her girls trip to the Turks and Caicos in May — though she admits she’s a bit nervous to tag along.

“I’ve never been around that many girls for like, five days,” says Khloé, 35.

After they arrive at the house and meet up with the rest of the women on the beach, Kourtney warns them about Khloé’s uneasiness.

“You guys, before Khloé comes, she’s really scared of girls trips,” she tells the group, which includes friends Stephanie Shepherd, Malika Haqq, Sarah Howard, Nicole Reda and more.

“So what are we doing to make Khloé not afraid?” asks a friend.

“Nothing, I shouldn’t have even told you. She told me not to say anything,” responds Kourtney, 38. “Just be yourselves. She’s going to have fun.”

Once Khloé arrives at the beach, the group heads out on an ocean boat ride — complete with tequila and music. After a few drinks, Khloé quickly finds herself warming up to the ladies and is able to let loose. The two sisters even jump on a raft together to go tubing.

“Turn the music up!” she yells as she tries to force Kourtney to take a shot.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! this fall.

