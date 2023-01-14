Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are supporting Tristan Thompson as he says his final goodbyes to his mother, Andrea Thompson.

On Saturday, the three Kardashian-Jenner women attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"They all want to be there for Tristan," the source said. "He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him."

A separate source also tells PEOPLE that Jenner spoke at the funeral services.

Among the family and friends who attended the service was Drake, TMZ reported. The somber guests all wore traditional funeral attire, according to TMZ.

Andrea died at her home in Toronto of a heart attack last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. TMZ Sports was first to report the news.

Following her death, Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with ex Khloé joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days, a source told PEOPLE. Khloé was close with Andrea, the source added.

Tristan shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Khloé. (He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

As fans know, Tristan started dating Khloé in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January 2022, one month after Tristan confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols while he was dating Khloé.

Despite Tristan's infidelity, Khloé has remained on good terms with the NBA player as they successfully co-parent their children together.