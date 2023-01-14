Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral

Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack at her home in Toronto last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE

By
Published on January 14, 2023 05:49 PM
Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Kim Kardashian visits the SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store at Westfield Century City Mall on November 16, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM); Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are supporting Tristan Thompson as he says his final goodbyes to his mother, Andrea Thompson.

On Saturday, the three Kardashian-Jenner women attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"They all want to be there for Tristan," the source said. "He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him."

A separate source also tells PEOPLE that Jenner spoke at the funeral services.

Among the family and friends who attended the service was Drake, TMZ reported. The somber guests all wore traditional funeral attire, according to TMZ.

Andrea died at her home in Toronto of a heart attack last Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. TMZ Sports was first to report the news.

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerritt Clark/Getty

Following her death, Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with ex Khloé joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days, a source told PEOPLE. Khloé was close with Andrea, the source added.

Tristan shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Khloé. (He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

As fans know, Tristan started dating Khloé in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January 2022, one month after Tristan confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols while he was dating Khloé.

Despite Tristan's infidelity, Khloé has remained on good terms with the NBA player as they successfully co-parent their children together.

