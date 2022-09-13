See Khloé and Kim Kardashian's Disco-Themed Photo Booth Pic from Beyoncé's Birthday Party

The sisters posed with a pout on Saturday

By
Published on September 13, 2022 12:55 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty; Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Before the selfie, there was the photo booth, and Kim and Khloé Kardashian showed over the weekend that they can master both art forms.

While the sisters were living it up in style at Beyoncé's 41st birthday party on Saturday, they took a few moments away from the revelry to offer up some pouty poses in the old-school attraction.

"Did someone say Disco?" Khloé, 38, captioned an up-close, black-and-white shot among a carousel of images on Instagram. "Happy Birthday 👑🐝 🤍"

As for their chic looks for the party, Khloé brought the sparkle in a silver, sequined skirt and crop top while her 41-year-old big sister opted for a red and black tiger-striped jumpsuit.

Pal La La Anthony rounded out the trio of "single ladies," according to a second post on Khloé's Instagram.

khloe Kardashian, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The morning after the celebration, Kim hilariously commented she was "still recovering lol."

The outing was one of Khloé's first since welcoming her second child, a son whose name has not been revealed. Khloé's child was fathered by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. The couple confirmed their pregnancy via surrogate in July — shortly before welcoming their son.

Thompson, 31, was also seen in attendance at Beyoncé's disco birthday bash on Saturday. The event also offered Kim one of her first outings as a single woman after her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. PEOPLE confirmed the pair broke up in early August after nine months of dating. They were first linked shortly after Kim hosted SNL in October 2021.

Related Articles
kim Khloe Kardashian at Beyonce's bday
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Join LaLa Anthony in Head-Turning Looks for Beyoncé's Birthday: 'Single Ladies'
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'
kim kardashian and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom of 2, 'Even the Hard Parts'
Malika Haqq arrives at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage); Tristan Thompson attends the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Kim Kardashian The Kardashians Hulu
Kim Kardashian Confesses She's 'Always Wanted People to See Me for Who I Really Am'
khloe kardashian/ Instagram. True thompson. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg-BVlyPuWB/. ; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Taking Her Time' Naming Son: 'She Wants It to Be Just Right,' Source Says
KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/ Tristan Thompson, Prince Basketball Skills
Tristan Thompson Shows Off 5-Year-Old Son Prince's Basketball Skills: 'Starting Them Early'
khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Khloe Kardashian B-Day . https://www.instagram.com/p/CfzZ95Rv0Lp/
See Inside Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Trip — Including a Ride on Kylie Jenner's Private Jet
khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunion 'Not in the Cards' After Relationship 'Ran Its Course': Sources