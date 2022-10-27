Khloé Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson have heartbreak in common.

The women spoke about what it takes to fall out of love with an ex on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show — and both acknowledged it's a difficult position to be in, especially in public.

Clarkson asked The Kardashians star about her comments that she's trying to "learn to un-love" ex Tristan Thompson. "How'd you do that? Asking for a friend," said Clarkson, 40, who settled her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock earlier this year.

With a laugh from Kardashian, 38, Clarkson added, "If you have any paper or a pen?"

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer continued, "It's hard. I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes when something doesn't work out and you're in a relationship and you're so deeply in love — and people are like 'Oh yeah, why can't you [move on].'"

"I think I might always love that person, I don't know if it goes away," added Clarkson, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Blackstock in 2020.

Kardashian was quick to agree: "No, I don't think it goes away. Like, my ex-husband [Lamar Odom], I genuinely still love and I want the best for him. I'm rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve — or you know sometimes that it's just not a right fit for you."

The Good American mogel then turned the conversation to Thompson, the father of her two children — 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn son whose name has not been revealed. Thompson apologized publicly in December for his infidelity as it was revealed he was expecting a child with another woman while in a relationship with Kardashian. At the time, it was not public knowledge that the on-again, off-again exes were already pregnant with their second child via surrogate.

"When I said I'm learning how to un-love Tristan, I think people — whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to — they're like 'Okay, so move on,'" Khloé said, adding, "It's not that easy."

For Kardashian, shaking her relationship routines has been the hardest part, sharing, "Just even the habits that you've built — the repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. When something bad, or when I did any little thing, I would share my life with him."

After Thompson's multiple cheating scandals, Kardashian said the love isn't easy to break. "Learning to just reprogram myself, even though someone did something bad to me, it doesn't mean there's a wall and I've built it up," she said. "I know this isn't the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move one. But it doesn't happen overnight."

The Kardashians airs new episodes Thursdays on Hulu, and The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays (check local listings).