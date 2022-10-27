Khloé Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson Commiserate About Learning to 'Un-Love' an Ex: 'It's Not That Easy'

Khloé Kardashian opened up about moving on from ex-husband Lamar Odom and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday

By
Published on October 27, 2022 02:30 PM

Khloé Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson have heartbreak in common.

The women spoke about what it takes to fall out of love with an ex on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show — and both acknowledged it's a difficult position to be in, especially in public.

Clarkson asked The Kardashians star about her comments that she's trying to "learn to un-love" ex Tristan Thompson. "How'd you do that? Asking for a friend," said Clarkson, 40, who settled her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock earlier this year.

With a laugh from Kardashian, 38, Clarkson added, "If you have any paper or a pen?"

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer continued, "It's hard. I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes when something doesn't work out and you're in a relationship and you're so deeply in love — and people are like 'Oh yeah, why can't you [move on].'"

khloe Kardashian, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">kelly clarkson</a>
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (2)

"I think I might always love that person, I don't know if it goes away," added Clarkson, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Blackstock in 2020.

Kardashian was quick to agree: "No, I don't think it goes away. Like, my ex-husband [Lamar Odom], I genuinely still love and I want the best for him. I'm rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve — or you know sometimes that it's just not a right fit for you."

The Good American mogel then turned the conversation to Thompson, the father of her two children — 4-year-old daughter True and a newborn son whose name has not been revealed. Thompson apologized publicly in December for his infidelity as it was revealed he was expecting a child with another woman while in a relationship with Kardashian. At the time, it was not public knowledge that the on-again, off-again exes were already pregnant with their second child via surrogate.

"When I said I'm learning how to un-love Tristan, I think people — whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to — they're like 'Okay, so move on,'" Khloé said, adding, "It's not that easy."

khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty; Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty

For Kardashian, shaking her relationship routines has been the hardest part, sharing, "Just even the habits that you've built — the repetition, the routine. When something good happened, I would call Tristan. When something bad, or when I did any little thing, I would share my life with him."

After Thompson's multiple cheating scandals, Kardashian said the love isn't easy to break. "Learning to just reprogram myself, even though someone did something bad to me, it doesn't mean there's a wall and I've built it up," she said. "I know this isn't the right thing for me and I need to slowly heal and move one. But it doesn't happen overnight."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians airs new episodes Thursdays on Hulu, and The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' from Kim's: 'Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' Than Kim's: 'I'm Such a Control Freak'
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian on Her Choice to 'Forgive' Tristan Thompson — and Why She Still Wants the 'Best for Him'
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal Because She Wouldn't Be 'Proud' of Relationship
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian
Lamar Odom Says It's 'Always Hard' Seeing Khloé Sad on 'The Kardashians' : 'Someone I Love So Much'
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Khloé Kardashian Was Secretly Engaged to Tristan Thompson for 9 Months Before His Paternity Scandal Broke Them
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Khloé Kardashian Wonders 'How Do You Trust?' in Chat with Kim Kardashian About Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, The kardashians
Kris Jenner Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in Pain' as They Address Baby No. 2
Michele Morrone, Khloe Kardashian
Michele Morrone Sets the Record Straight on Buzzy Milan Pic with Khloé Kardashian: 'She Was Very Nice'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRUeo0GL1Bn/ kellyclarkson Verified “These aren't the droids you're looking for.” We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney ❤️
Kelly Clarkson Shares Valuable Lesson She's Learned About Motherhood in Therapy
Malika Haqq arrives at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage); Tristan Thompson attends the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Spent the Summer in the Montana Mountains with Kids: 'Important to Me to Shut Down'