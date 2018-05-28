Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still trying to find their new normal following the NBA player’s cheating scandal.

Although Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson in the wake of his alleged infidelity throughout her pregnancy, a source tells PEOPLE the couple’s relationship has “changed.”

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan,” says the source. “They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed.”

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, have been together since September 2016. News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed their first child together, daughter True, on April 12. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

While Kardashian is still learning to trust Thompson again, the source says she wants to rebuild their relationship.

“Of course it’s hard for Khloé to trust Tristan when he goes out of town for games,” says the source. “She knows her family is right when they warned her to not trust him. But she still wants to keep trying to have a great relationship with Tristan again.”

But in the meantime, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is keeping Thompson “on a tight leash,” according to the source.

“She thinks it’s up to him to prove himself that he can be a great partner and dad,” says the source. “She’s definitely more needy and in his face now. This has been causing some conflicts.”

A second source tells PEOPLE Kardashian is “not thrilled with Tristan and what he did, but her new little family is more important.”

“Tristan has been so sweet with True, and that makes Khloé so happy,” says the source.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that the basketball player was officially living back at home with Kardashian and their newborn.

In recent weeks, the couple has also started stepping out together again: On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

And above all, Kardashian is putting her focus on motherhood.

“Khloé seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True,” says the first source, who adds that the reality star misses her family. “She talks to her sisters several times a day.”