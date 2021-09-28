The Kardashian-Jenner family's long-running series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, ended its 20-season run in June

Khloé Kardashian Jokes That She Misses 'Being Paid' to Film KUWTK with Her Family

Khloé Kardashian misses filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her famous family — and receiving a paycheck for doing so.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, Khloé opened up about how her life has changed since the hit reality show came to end earlier this year, saying she misses how much time the family spent together while cameras were rolling.

"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had," the Good American co-creator, 37, said. "And it was weird at first but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Okay, this is what life [is like] not mic'd all the time. I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.' And it was nice."

Khloé joked that being paid to be around her family was also a nice perk of working on the long-running series.

She continued, "But now that we're back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we're all, like, weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another. Shout out to [to my mom] Kris Jenner."

Kardashian family Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

From the studio audience, Kris, 65, admitted that she also missed the cameras documenting her family's daily lives. But Khloé chimed in to note that Kris was "pushing to start filming" their next project for Hulu "ASAP"

"She missed it like crazy," Khloé said, to which Kris added, "I did. I said, 'We have to start filming. It's an emergency.' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something.'"

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! from 2007 until June 2021 when season 20 concluded. During its run, the show's massive success resulted in the creation of multiple spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Life of Kylie and Rob & Chyna.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Keeping Up with the Kardashians | Credit: E! Entertainment

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris tweeted at the time.

Recently, Kim, 40 appeared to tease the start of production on the upcoming show. She posted a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Day 1."