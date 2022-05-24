Khloé Kardashian had a hilarious response for a fan who wrote "my love life summed up in one photo" alongside a photo of the reality star at her sister's wedding

Khloé Kardashian Jokes About Her Love Life with Pic from Sister Kourtney's Wedding: 'It's a Vibe'

Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, MGK, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to poke fun at herself!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My love life summed up in one photo," the fan wrote with her post, which has been liked over 4,000 times.

"Same girl lol it's a vibe though," Khloé responded Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Guests attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino Khloé Kardashian | Credit: BACKGRID

Khloé was in Italy over the weekend to celebrate the nuptials of Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker, alongside much of her famous family.

One person who stayed behind in the states? Her 4-year-old daughter True, whose dad Tristan Thompson looked after her while the Good American co-founder was abroad.

The NBA star, 31, posted an adorable picture of himself and True to his Instagram Story Friday, captioning the smiley snap, "Twinz❤️❤️."

In the next Story, the daddy-daughter duo could be seen partaking in some self-care, with True plopping a large amount of what appeared to be a conditioning gel on her dad's head, to which he exclaimed, "Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay … The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?"

"I have to wash this," True said in the next clip, while Thompson got close to the camera to show the result of his makeover, saying, "Stylin' by True."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Get Candid About Their Relationships in Robin Roberts Interview Special

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson and Khloé had a discussion about co-parenting True and the basketball player's involvement with the famous family, during which Khloé coyly told Thompson that he's "never leaving" the family.

The taping of Thursday's episode came prior to the news that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, which he confirmed in December. When the paternity was confirmed, Thompson wrote a statement about the controversy on Instagram — including a direct apology to Khloé.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," the athlete wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloé has already spoken on filming the paternity news. In conversation with USA Today in April, she said the moment "was hard" to go through.