Khloé Kardashian Jokes About Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Reuniting: 'A Girl Can Dream'

Khloé Kardashian is shipping a familiar couple.

Khloé joked that she wants Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to get back together while celebrating sister Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday on Thursday night.

The reality star snapped a photo of the newly single Kourtney sitting next to Disick inside the birthday bash.

“A girl can dream,” wrote Khloé, as she filmed the exes sitting together.

Sister Kim Kardashian even got in on the joke, calling Kourtney and Disick an “old married couple.”

“Oh, just like an old married couple, on your phones,” said Kim in an Instagram video.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The whole KarJenner crew was at the bash, including Kendall Jenner. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, also came out.

KarJenner sisters at Kylie Jenner's birthday party Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID; Photographer Group/SplashNews.com; Pap Nation/SplashNews.com; Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID; Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

The night began with dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s, followed by a dance party at Delilah’s in a room decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of the KarJenner crew and a ceiling of balloons.

But despite Kourtney and Disick looking friendly at the party, a source recently told PEOPLE the former couple will never reunite.

“This is not going to happen,” the source said. “Kourtney will never get back with Scott.”

The exes — who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 — share sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, and the source said that Kardashian, 39, is pleased that Disick, 35, has been focused on fatherhood.

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” the source said. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney split with longtime boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier this week.

“She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy,” the source said. “Her kids are always her number one priority but expect to see Kourtney out more at night. She’s enjoying the summer in L.A. and doing great.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, 25, were going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by her three kids. But on Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE the sudden split wasn’t all that amicable — not to mention the fact that the news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico.

“It didn’t end well,” the source said.