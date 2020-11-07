Tristan Thompson's first cheating scandal broke just two days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True in 2018

Khloé Kardashian Jokes About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandals: 'I Know How Much You Like Other Women'

Khloé Kardashian made a lighthearted jab at Tristan Thompson, referencing his past cheating scandals.

During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mom of one, 36, documented her time quarantining in her room after she tested positive for the coronavirus. About two weeks in, Kardashian passed the time by making an “imaginary friend” with a massage pillow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is quarantina,” she told Thompson, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True, while FaceTiming. “I know how much you like other women, so…”

“Oh wow!” Thompson, 29, replied to her comment, but the two quickly moved on.

Elsewhere, Kardashian joked about Thompson's past infidelities while they were playing with True. "Look at the smart girl I'm going to cheat off on the test," Thompson said when Kardashian put on a pair of red glasses.

"Thank god you said, 'on a test,' " she responded as the NBA star laughed.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

Thompson’s first cheating scandal broke just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018. The next year, Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Also in Thursday’s episode, the reality star expressed how grateful she was to Thompson for looking after True and making sure she was taken care of while sick with the virus.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door,” she said in a confessional. “Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Though the episode was filmed while the couple was broken up, they have since gotten back together. A source recently told PEOPLE that things between Khloé and Thompson have been going well ever after the two decided to give their relationship another try this June.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the source said last month. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."