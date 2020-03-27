Khloé Kardashian Jokes About How Awkward It Is Watching KUWTK with Ex Tristan Thompson

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True E!

The newest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on Thursday night, and with it came some awkwardness for Khloé Kardashian as she watched it back with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK” Khloé wrote on Twitter Thursday.

In the episode, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian West met up with the NBA player for dinner, nine months after the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal last February. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the mother of four was “livid” with Thompson and “100 percent on Khloé’s side.”

“The most uncomfortable dinner EVER lol #KUWTK” Khloé added in another tweet on Thursday as she watched the episode.

But in Thursday night’s episode of KUWTK, Kim said that her dinner meeting with Tristan went well, and that it wasn’t awkward at all.

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

I love that Kimberly says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

RELATED: Kris Jenner Offers Kim Kardashian $400k to Walk in Fashion Show After Kylie Jenner Cancels

“I love that Kimberly says nobody was awkward. Because I was tense watching that #KUWTK,” Khloé added in her live-tweeting of the episode.

The Skims founder said on Twitter during the episode that she now loves Tristan “like a brother,” and that all the drama he caused for her sister has been forgiven.

I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him https://t.co/E0zGuxyHBj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

“actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him,” Kim said in response to a fan who applauded her for trying to “keep the peace” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Denies Booing Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game: ‘I Was There to Support Him’

Kim shared her love for Tristan earlier this month when she wished the athlete a happy 29th birthday.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West, Tristan Thompson E!

“Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself cheering him on at a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in January.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Kris Jenner had a desperate moment when Kylie Jenner couldn’t walk in the Kylie x Balmain Collection fashion show because she got strep throat — and offered Kim $400,000 to take her younger sister’s place.

Kim declined, however, saying that it was a conflict of interest with her own beauty line.

Kylie recently opened up about having to miss the fashion show, writing on Instagram Wednesday “It was the sickest I’ve ever been.”

In response to an Instagram post uploaded by fan account @KylieSnapchat, which shared that the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will show Jenner being hospitalized due to the illness, the Kylie Cosmetics founder commented, “For those wondering I never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all).”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!