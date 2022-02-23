Khloé Kardashian Is 'Manifesting Happiness and Peace of Mind' After Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split months before the athlete confirmed the news he fathered a child with another woman

Khloé Kardashian is only interested in manifesting positivity into her life following the drama with ex Tristan Thompson.

On her Instagram Story Tuesday, the 37-year-old Good American co-founder reshared a post about this year's special palindrome date, 2/22/22. The sequential date is considered to be lucky — and the National Weather Service indicated something of this caliber, being a "Twosday," will next occur 400 years from now in 2422.

"2/22/22 🤍 Manifesting happiness and peace of mind," Kardashian's post read.

Elsewhere on her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared another similar post reading: "22-2-22. This is the last palindrome we will experience in our lives. May this day bring joy and unexpected miracles to everyone. May God bring you blessings in twos."

Kardashian had dated the 30-year-old Chicago Bulls player on and off for several years, though they eventually broke up for good last June. The pair continue to co-parent their 3½-year-old daughter, True. (He also shares 5-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

In January, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child in December with Maralee Nichols — a woman who had been suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related expenses. The athlete had previously disputed claims he was the child's dad.

While confirming the baby news on his Instagram Story, Thompson issued a public apology to Kardashian. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," Thompson continued. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."