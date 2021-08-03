"She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé Kardashian, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is continuing to focus on herself and her daughter following her split from Tristan Thompson.

"Khloé and Tristan are not back together," the insider says. "They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."

The source continues, "He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had split amid rumors about the athlete's alleged infidelity.

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the breakup, the couple parted ways after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.) The news of the split also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles.

Though the exes are no longer together, a source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian remains "very loyal" to Thompson.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," the source said. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Days prior, another source told PEOPLE that Thompson is "still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed."

The pair have weathered their fair share of drama since their relationship was made public in September 2016. PEOPLE confirmed that they were expecting True the following year, but just days before Kardashian gave birth in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.