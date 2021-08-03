Khloé Kardashian Is 'Happy Being Single' After Tristan Thompson Breakup, Source Says
"She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now," a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé Kardashian, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian is continuing to focus on herself and her daughter following her split from Tristan Thompson.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, is not thinking about getting back with the NBA player, 30, but she is "happy" co-parenting 3-year-old True with him, a source tells PEOPLE.
"Khloé and Tristan are not back together," the insider says. "They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."
The source continues, "He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back. She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Family Wants Her to 'Move On with Someone Who Treats Her Better,' Says Source
In June, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had split amid rumors about the athlete's alleged infidelity.
According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the breakup, the couple parted ways after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.) The news of the split also came on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles.
Though the exes are no longer together, a source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian remains "very loyal" to Thompson.
"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," the source said. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."
RELATED: Lamar Odom Retweets Post Making Fun of Tristan Thompson After Heated Exchange Over Khloé Kardashian
Days prior, another source told PEOPLE that Thompson is "still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed."
The pair have weathered their fair share of drama since their relationship was made public in September 2016. PEOPLE confirmed that they were expecting True the following year, but just days before Kardashian gave birth in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.
They spent that summer rebuilding their relationship, but in February 2019, they split again after reports surfaced that Thompson had hooked up with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)
In summer 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter.
- Khloé Kardashian Is 'Happy Being Single' After Tristan Thompson Breakup, Source Says
- Jasmine Tookes Gives Wedding Planning Update on Her Ecuadorian Nuptials: 'My Spanish Is on Point Now'
- Hayley Arceneaux Reveals What She's Packing for Space — Including a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Dad
- Former Flight Attendant to Honor Late 9/11 Colleagues by Pushing Beverage Cart from Boston to NYC