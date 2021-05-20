KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Introduces Cash-Only 'Negativity Jar' to Fix Family's 'Attitude'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!

Khloé Kardashian wants for her family to put their money where their mouth is.

"So, this is what we're going to do," Khloé explains. "Until we're done with this house rental, we're going to put in a dollar. If you only have five, you put in a $5 bill. If you only have a $100 bill, that's what goes in here."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Credit: E!

Kourtney, 41, chimes in to advise that they all "carry some ones" with them.

"You're going to take your bill and you're going to write your name like, 'Kris,' staple it to the bill and put it in here," Khloé continues. "So then at the end, whoever has the least amount of names in here gets all the money."

In a confessional, Khloé says that there's "nothing wrong with a little family attitude adjustment" and that they should all "want to change the narrative and be happy."

The Good American co-founder adds, "It's not about the dollar amount. It's just being aware every time you do something or say something that's negative put something in this jar where you're aware."

Kourtney suggests that perhaps the negative behavior is "generational" and has been passed down through the family — adding that she picked up the attitude from Kris.

"I'm trying not to do it with our kids," the Poosh creator says.

Kris, 65, says that she doesn't "want to be responsible" for teaching Kourtney, Kim and Khloé to be negative.

"I don't want to pass it on to my grandchildren," she adds.