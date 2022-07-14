A source calls it "a bittersweet situation" for Kardashian, who discovered after she and her then-boyfriend conceived their own second baby that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman

Khloé Kardashian Is 'Incredibly Disappointed' in Tristan Thompson — but 'They Will Always Be a Family'

Khloé Kardashian is in the thick of a "bittersweet situation" with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson.

The Good American found out late last year that she was expecting her second child via surrogate, but Kardashian's excitement was quickly muted by news Thompson had also fathered a child with another woman.

"When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated," a source tells PEOPLE. "Shortly after though, Tristan's new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé."

Adds the source, "She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good."

In December, it was revealed that Thompson fathered another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. The child, named Theo, was born on Dec. 1, and Thompson confirmed he was the father in January. Thompson, 31, was in a relationship with Kardashian, 38, when the child was conceived.

Thompson apologized in an Instagram statement: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

He continued, "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Now, "Khloe and Tristan are not together," the source says, "but they will always be a family. However, they were together when their surrogate got pregnant."

Khloé recently reflected on the paternity scandal and watching the Hulu episode in which it was featured. "It's not easy," she admitted, "but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things."