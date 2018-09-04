Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cuddle Up on Family Vacation with Daughter True

All loved up!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently enjoying a tropical getaway with their daughter True, but they still managed to sneak in some one-on-one time.

On Tuesday, Kardashian, 34, posted a sweet selfie with both arms wrapped around Thompson, 27, on her Instagram story. She also shared a video of the couple enjoying a ride on a golf cart.

“We out here!” Thompson says in the video before teasing Kardashian about staying silent: “You’re just not going to speak?”

“It’s just a visual,” she replies.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Thompson also showed off the proud parents’ 4-month-old daughter, sharing a video of their baby girl wearing an adorable pink hat while tucked into a baby carrier strapped onto his chest.

Kardashian and the NBA star jetted off on the family trip Saturday, joined by her mother Kris Jenner and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble. Meanwhile, the rest of the family, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated Labor Day together in Los Angeles.

Since returning to L.A. this summer following the birth of their daughter, Kardashian and Thompson have seemed inseparable, spending their days together as a family while still finding time to step out as a couple.

Although their relationship was rocked when news of a cheating scandal broke just days before they welcomed True, a source recently told PEOPLE that they are in a better place.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” said the source. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.”

“She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” the source explained, adding, “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”