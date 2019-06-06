Khloé & Tristan
Khloé Kardashian's Home Renovation Had Nothing to Do with Tristan Thompson, Source Says

A source tells PEOPLE that Tristan Thompson "never spent much time at the house" to begin with

By Aurelie Corinthios
June 06, 2019 03:08 PM

Khloé Kardashian just gave her Calabasas mansion a facelift.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she was moving back into her California home in a video shouting out The Home Edit, a home organization service, on her Instagram Story. She also previously confirmed on Twitter that she had been renovating.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 34, “wanted some upgrades and remodeling done at her house.”

“She’s very happy she did it,” the source says. “The house has a new, fresh vibe.”

And while the renovations follow her latest split from Tristan Thompson, according to the source, the decision “didn’t really have anything to do with Tristan not staying there anymore.”

“He has never spent much time at the house,” the source explains of Thompson, who lives in Cleveland during basketball season. “It was always Khloé’s house. Khloé did it for herself and True. She is keeping everything positive and just focusing on having the best life with True.”

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 28, called it quits this winter after the basketball player was accused of cheating on her once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February. He was previously allegedly unfaithful last year, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter in April. (He has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

The most recent episode of KUWTK chronicled the aftermath of the first cheating scandal. Kardashian confessed that it had been “really hard to regain trust,” and as a result, the relationship was still “a work in progress.”

“I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she explained. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

As for her feelings towards Thompson?

“I am in love,” she said. “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong. … He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know: ‘Your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?’ “

The morning after the episode aired, Kardashian shared a few pointed quotes on her Instagram Story, seemingly referencing the painful split.

“It’s not the breakup that hurts the most. It’s the post trauma that follows it,” read one quote. “It is waking up and checking your phone for the messages that aren’t there. It’s like starting your life over again and you have no idea where to begin.”

“If you ever get a chance to treat them the way they treated you, I hope you choose to walk away,” read another.

