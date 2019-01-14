Khloé Kardashian Holds Hands with Tristan Thompson After Supporting Him at Cavaliers Game

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be in a good place.

On Sunday, Kardashian, 34, cheered on Thompson, 27, at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the game, which the Cavs won 101-95, the couple stepped out for dinner together. They were spotted arriving hand-in-hand at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Splash News Online

Splash News Online

The parents to 9-month-old True Thompson coordinated in all black for the date, and Thompson accessorized with a navy Louis Vuitton bomber jacket.

Splash News Online

Splash News Online

The outing marks the first time the couple has been spotted since they celebrated New Year’s Eve together after weathering Thompson’s cheating scandal last year. (In April, photos surfaced of the NBA player getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, and they had to relive the pain on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.)

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Reliving Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal Is ‘Incredibly Difficult’

Though she admitted the situation was “humiliating,” a source recently told PEOPLE that having a baby brought the couple closer together.

“Having True has changed Khloé’s life,” the source said. “Though you might think having a new baby amid all this drama with Tristan would make things even harder for her, it was actually the opposite. True gave her something incredible to focus her love and energy on, and it helped her and Tristan stay bonded no matter what.”

The source added that Kardashian “would love another baby and to give True a sibling.”

“She always wanted to be a mom and it wouldn’t be surprising if she got pregnant again,” the source said.