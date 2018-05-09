Khloé Kardashian Hits the Gym After Saying She Wants to Tone Her Big ‘Booty’ Post-Pregnancy

Khloé Kardashian is getting her revenge body back!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who gave birth to daughter True, 3 weeks — was photographed Tuesday hitting the gym in Cleveland, where she’s living with boyfriend Tristan Thompson despite his headline-making cheating scandal.

Dressed in an all-black activewear ensemble with Nike sneakers and a blue baseball cap and shades, Kardashian looked ready to get her sweat on.

Her workout comes a day after Kardashian spoke out about wanting to get back in shape, lamenting on her app, “I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked” after “I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos.”

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was,” she added.

Kardashian also explained that her doctor had cleared her to work out this week. “I’m going to meet with Coach Joe!” she wrote. “I’ve literally been counting down the days.”

The Revenge Body host went on to say that she’s “proud” of herself “for not being as big” as she “assumed” she would be so soon after delivering her first child.

“I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again,” Kardashian wrote. “Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “so happy being a new mom” but is also “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

“Khloé stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” the source said. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time.”

“But working out is a big part of Khloé’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time,” the source added. “She’s going to be the hottest mom around!”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s sisters and mom Kris Jenner are still not pleased with Thompson, 27, after cheating allegations surfaced in April, two days before True’s birth.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source said. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

Meanwhile, all signs are pointing to a reconciliation between the duo. On Friday, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland — marking the first time they’ve been seen together in public since the scandal broke. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the Cavaliers star at his team’s playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.