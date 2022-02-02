The comments came after Khloé Kardashian previously shared a set of photos last week on which many criticized the look of her hands

Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Hands Are Beautiful' amid Claims from Trolls That She's 'Hiding' Them

Khloe Kardashian attends Abyss By Abby - Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Khloe Kardashian attends Abyss By Abby - Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Khloé Kardashian has a message for her haters: She has nothing to hide.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum clapped back at a negative comment left under a Good American promotional photo on her Instagram, in which she poses topless with her hands out of view.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several users accused her of striking that particular pose strategically after previously receiving comments about the look of her hands in a series of images she shared last week, when some went as far as to call them "scary."

"Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," one user commented on her Good American photo Sunday.

"Lol never," replied Kardashian, 37." My hands are beautiful baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

khloe kardsahian Khloé Kardashian's Instagram comments | Credit: khloe kardashian/ instagram

Kardashian is no stranger to clapping back at critics on social media, from everything to her love life, to the way she chooses to parent her 3-year-old daughter True and comments about her appearance.

In an August 2020 snapshot she shared to Instagram, Kardashian addressed an Instagram troll who criticized the way she looked.

"Who is that on the right?" the user wrote in the comments section, referring to Kardashian, who donned a dark brunette blunt bob hairstyle.

"Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded," the reality star clapped back at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Bare Stomach 5 Weeks After Baby — and Claps Back at Haters

Kardashian recently shared a fitness milestone on social media, showing off the defined muscles in her back on Instagram Tuesday.

The two-photo post begins with the "after" shot, which sees Kardashian standing and holding a dumbbell while looking in a mirror. The "before" photo features the star lifting weights while sitting down, her back on full display in both snaps.

Kardashian revealed that the photos were taken three months apart, adding a shoutout to her trainer Joël Bouraïma for helping her reach her goal.