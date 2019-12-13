Khloé Kardashian Posts About 'Healing' and 'Rebuilding' Yourself After Being 'Broken'

Khloé Kardashian is doing some self-reflection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a series of pointed quotes on her Instagram Story on Thursday, seemingly alluding to her painful split from Tristan Thompson earlier this year.

“A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeeded at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life,” reads one quote.

Another read, “Damn this year held some of the happiest and saddest moments I’ve ever experienced.” And a third, “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy.”

Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 28, split for good after news broke in February that the basketball player had hooked up with 22-year-old Jordyn Woods, a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Thompson has never publicly addressed the scandal, but according to Woods, he kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. She has adamantly denied that they had sex, and even took a lie detector test on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Sources have told PEOPLE Kardashian and Thompson were already on the rocks at the time, considering he also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was expecting their baby girl, True.

While the exes are healthily co-parenting their 20-month-old daughter, a source told PEOPLE this week that they haven’t rekindled their romantic relationship.

“Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé,” the source said. “She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

“Who knows what will happen in the future though,” the source added. “Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.”